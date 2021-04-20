2021 Jaguar I-Pace Gains “Black” Visual Package in the United Kingdom

Instead of improving the I-Pace with more driving range and whatnots that actually matter for an EV owner, Jaguar went down the easy route again. Just like the F-Type sports car, the all-electric crossover has received a visual pack focused on black accents for exterior parts.
Typical of a manufacturer with little in the way of imagination or emotion, Jaguar dubs the package “Black” instead of something that actually stirs up interest. Currently exclusive to the UK model, the new optional extra can be had on the SE and HSE for £2,600 and £2,250 over the starting price.
In other words, the British automaker is charging £72,445 and £76,695, respectively, or $100,970 and $106,895 at current exchange rates. That comes a bit as a surprise if you glance over the driving range of up to 279.9 miles (450.4 kilometers), which doesn’t match the dual-motor Tesla Model Y that promises around 314 miles (505.3 kilometers) on the WLTP cycle.
“The dramatic profile, short overhangs, and muscular haunches give the I-Pace a sense of drama which sets it apart from other SUVs,” said Julian Thomson, design director at Jaguar. “Creating the Black gave us the opportunity to subtly enhance the design, making it look even more dynamic, distinctive, and desirable.” As far as desirability is concerned, the design director may want to look at the British automaker’s sales figures.
U.S. customers bought 1,546 examples in 2020 while Europe - including the United Kingdom - accounted for 13,444 units. The I-Pace didn’t even make the top 10 list of best-selling EVs in the Old Continent although the Audi e-tron and BMW i3 both moved more than 20,000 examples each.
Underpinned by the D7e variant of the D7 platform that Jaguar also uses for the F-Pace, XF, and XE, the I-Pace suffers from questionable build quality as well. Recalled twice in the United States for missing front-passenger seat fasteners and failing regenerative brakes, this fellow is manufactured by Magna Steyr in Austria instead of Jaguar Land Rover in the UK.
Given this information, do you really want to put a deposit down on a black-accented Jaguar I-Pace instead of the much better Tesla Model Y and newcomers that include the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6?
