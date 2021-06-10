Jaguar Fixes Main Complaints About the I-PACE with 2022 Model Year

EV

Most I-PACE owners and test drivers said the multimedia screen was a patience test more than anything. That would have been solved thanks to the new Pivi Pro infotainment system in the 2022. It would offer a simplified menu structure. With that change alone, Jaguar claims that it is possible to “access or view up to 90% of common tasks.” Above all, Jaguar promises it is fast and responsive.Another meaningful change was replacing the 7-single-phase onboard charger with an 11-kW three-phase unit. Connected to a 100-kW fast charger, the 2022 I-PACE can add 63 miles of range in 15 minutes.With the I-PACE plugged in at home, the charging process takes 8.6 hours instead of 13. When you learn that the Hyundai Ioniq 5 takes 21 minutes to charge from 6% to 80% with a 350-kW charger, that shows how much the EV world has evolved since the I-PACE was presented back in 2018.The air-conditioning system has also improved and is now capable of filtering PM2.5 particles. It also performs cabin air ionization and allows the vehicle to purify the air before any journey starts, which must be a blessing for allergic occupants.To be utterly fair regarding the car’s appearance, Jaguar made one change to it: the company added an Atlas Grey grille tip finish. However, more relevant to American customers is that the car is now available only in the top HSE trim with an MSRP starting at $69,900. In Europe, these changes were announced in June 2020, which is quite strange. For a company that always praised the US market as much as Jaguar, it took quite some time to offer these clients what Europeans already had.