Lister Trims 100 Kg From the Jaguar I-Pace and It's Majestic

4 Nov 2019, 16:50 UTC
The reimagined Lister Motor Company, which has a history of over 65 years, has been on a roll in the last few years, unveiling a cluster of new models based on Jaguar production cars.
For the first time ever, the new Lister has put its hands on an electric vehicle, modifying the Jaguar I-Pace as a collaboration with the company's chief designer, Toby Tinsley.

More than just an I-Pace with a cool British Racing Green livery and a slightly fancier name, the Lister SUV-E is actually a concept car, or a pre-production prototype if you're nitpicking.

Whilst at Lister petrol runs through our veins instead of blood, we cannot ignore the interest in electric vehicles, especially as a low-tax company car offering. We are therefore introducing the SUV-E concept based on the Jaguar I-Pace as an opportunity for those interested in electric power to own a truly unique and bespoke electric vehicle.” said the press release.

Compared to a stock Jaguar, the visual modifications found on the Lister SUV-E Concept are rather mild and comprise custom exterior/interior colors and Lister-designed wheels.

In the performance department is where things get serious, because the SUV-E is 100 kilograms lighter than the original car thanks to various carbon fiber parts, including the hood, front and rear bumper, carbon-ceramic brakes and roof spoiler.

The suspension has been lowered and is fully adjustable, while the powertrain has received a software update that results in an unspecified improvement in both horsepower and torque. All these modifications result in a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds flat, a not-too-shabby improvement of half a second compared to the standard I-Pace.

There is also a choice of 60 leather colors for the upholstery, which can be then paired with no less than 200 stitching colors. The only bad news is that you should expect a price revolving around the GBP 125,000 mark when the Lister SUV-E goes into production, making it about twice as expensive as a standard Jaguar I-Pace.
