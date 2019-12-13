Jaguar I-Pace SVR Looks Like the Coolest Sports EV Ever

Tesla has one huge advantage over every other automaker trying to go electric right now. While the Germans decades or even a century of experience, that's also pulling them back.
You see, any electric car Mercedes or BMW makes will not only be compared to the Model S, but also sacred V8 monsters of the past. That's why we feel so concerned when looking at stuff like the EQS - we're worried that it can't possibly be as good as an S-Class.
That's why Jaguar kind of failed with the I-Pace. It's no better or worse than other EVs, but even the sacrilegious F-Pace SVR has more of that Leaper DNA. You need to start with the amazing stuff first and re-align people's expectations.
That's what Porsche did when it introduced the epic Taycan Turbo. Everything we said so far perfectly explains why they had to use the Turbo name, even though it has no turbos.
A performance EV is on the cards, says Jaguar, and just in case this happens to be based on the I-Pace, Carwow has put together this hardcore SVR rendering. After years of supercharged fire-breathing V8 monsters, we expect huge air intakes and a suitable grille, which is what the rendering delivers.
This styling was also inspired by the I-Pace eTrophy, a stripped-out race car version of the crossover. A chin spoiler seems like bad taste, but this sort of machine is not about being subtle.
The current I-Pace powerplant delivers 400 horsepower from twin electric motors and can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds. We'd like to imagine a hotter version would get about 50% more output for short bursts of overtaking or drag racing.
All this seems a little wild right now. But it's more a question of when this car will be available, not if. Tell us what you think a 600 horsepower Jag EV would cost and how it might compare to any Porsche or Tesla on the market.
