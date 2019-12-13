This Christmas, Give the Gift of Mercedes-Benz Merch

With the holiday season almost upon us, the automotive manufacturer is here to meet the needs of those discerning customers who did not yet have the time to do proper Xmas shopping. It’s offering a line of products that includes fashion items, home goods, IT products and even a Mercedes-Benz-branded baby carrier.No one said style and quality are limited just to Benz drivers.The leather accessories, a jacket, gloves and cap in matching soft brown calfskin leather, are produced by Heinz Bauer Manufaktur for Mercedes-Benz and they stand out for quality materials, elegant design, comfort and imperviousness to the elements (the cap even has “fold-out draught-stop for the ears on windy days,” which sounds like something grandpa would wear but that actually looks good in pictures). They can be bought separately or as a set, and are ideal for the stylish adventurer.For the same adventurer, there’s a black Rucksack from the Mercedes-Benz Collection. It’s well organized by compartments and designed to be water-repellent, as well as spacious enough to double as a carry-on. Comfort was priority in its design, as it’s “ensured even on longer journeys thanks to the back section with its upholstered car seat quilting, adjustable straps with their Jacquard Laurel pattern and an additional carrying strap,” according to the press release.The traveler who gets the Rucksack could also do very well with the Mercedes-Benz Power Bank, which comes with a 5000 mAh capacity and 2 USB ports, ideal to charge smartphones, tablets and laptops. It pairs with a 32 GB USB 3.0 stick shaped like an original vehicle key.Other “irresistible stars [to put] under the Christmas tree” include Mercedez-Benz-branded scented candles: “Cherry Blossom” for her and “Leather Woods” for him, because women love flowers and men love... wood. A Mercedes-Benz Picnic Basket comes with everything a couple would want for a quick getaway: cutlery, glasses and plates, and also a waterproof blanket that can be purchased separately.And for the couple about to enter a next chapter in life, there’s the “Dessin” baby carriage Avantgarde from Hartan, in hyacinth red, with a premium carrying bag as an optional feature. Because red is the color of the season and newborns and toddlers need to travel in style, just like mamma and daddy.