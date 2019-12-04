autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz EQS Spied Winter Testing, Looks Sporty

4 Dec 2019, 21:57 UTC ·
Tired of Tesla's reliability issues or simply don't like their styling? Well, fear not because those German luxury automakers are also developing electric sedans. The Mercedes-Benz EQS, seen here undergoing winter testing, will be one of the first.
As with most segments, this will be fiercely disputed between Audi, Mercedes, and BMW. However, unlike with established niches like mid-sized SUVs or compact sedans, the designs will be wildly different. About the only thing the e-tron GT, this EQS and BMW's i4 have in common is some kind of coupe hint.

Many years ago, Mercedes found out that its EV customers are now looking for a totally fresh design, unlike what the automaker tried with the electric B-Class. They succeeded with the EQC crossover and are now taking the simple, pure body shape to the next level on the EQS.

It's not a carbon copy of the Vision EQS concept from a few months back. Some will be disappointed, which is understandable, but production cars face certain restraints ranging from crash protection to needing jacking points. But the production model is keeping the large frontal element connecting the lights and blocked off the grille, plus we're pleased to report that it has flush-fitting door handles too.

The car is also surprisingly low, despite the battery pack taking up about 110mm underneath you. Like the Porsche Taycan, this could have the sort of snug cabin some bigger drivers won't like.

On the powertrain front, we expect the EQS to have a bi-turbo V8. Just kidding; it's fully electric. Now, we expected the production model to have the same output as the EQC at roughly 400 horsepower. However, Mercedes went ahead and said the concept had 460 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of torque. That should get you to where you're going in a hurry. However, you can expect an even quicker model further down the line.

