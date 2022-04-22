The Music Bug That Everybody Seems to Ignore on CarPlay

In theory, the most logical choice for a CarPlay user whenever it comes to streaming music behind the wheel is Apple Music. However, not everybody wants to stick with the native offering, and Spotify is very often the preferred choice for a wide variety of reasons that we’re not going to look into today.
However, Spotify becoming such a popular choice among CarPlay users isn’t by any means a guarantee that it’s also running better than Apple Music.
And just like its rival, it occasionally ends up encountering various glitches that are easier or harder to fix without an official patch. In the case of the bug we’re highlighting today, doing this is pretty much impossible.
The first time I noticed this problem was after installing iOS 15 on my iPhone 12 Pro, and at first, I thought it was a glitch caused by the new operating system version. Launching Spotify after CarPlay loaded worked correctly, but tapping the Now Playing icon on the screen simply brought me back to the main Spotify interface.
As said, while it seemed to be just an iOS problem (which made a lot of sense given it showed up after updating to iOS 15), the later updates that were released by Apple produced no improvement.
I eventually learned to ignore the whole thing, but now I’m seeing more and more reports that the bug is becoming more widespread. There are several users here on reddit complaining of the same thing, with some claiming that tapping the Now Playing icon only shows the currently playing song only for a second or two before the main Spotify UI is restored. Others say Spotify isn’t even the only music app affected, but I can’t find any confirmation in this regard just yet.
Unfortunately, neither Apple nor Spotify acknowledged this glitch, so right now, we users are all alone in the attempt to find a workaround. Nothing I tried brought things back to normal, and by the looks of things, nobody out there actually managed to discover a way to fix Spotify on CarPlay.
