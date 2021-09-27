Video: Jaguar XF Acts Like a Gent During London Chase Celebrating the New Bond Movie

The new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’ is about to be released in the UK on September 30, and Jaguar has jumped on the marketing bandwagon by releasing a promo.
Filmed in London, it stars the company’s Formula E driver, Mitch Evans, and free runner and parkour athlete Lynn Jung.
Set against some of the city’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Millennium Bridge, City Hall, Shard, and Tower Bridge, the action starts with Evans dropping the movie tickets as he jumps inside the Santorini Black XF R-Dynamic HSE. Jung, who was passing by, sees it, and like a good Samaritan, makes her way across the capital in pursuit of the Jag.
Meanwhile, due to the good soundproofing and active noise cancellation of the executive sedan, the racing driver has no idea that someone is chasing after him. As he pulls over in Baker Street, the athlete finally catches up with him, handing over the tickets to the movie premiere. If you know where to look, then you will see some notable Jaguar models throughout the video that starred in past films, like the XKR Convertible from ‘Die Another Day’, and C-X75 from Spectre.
“The Jaguar XF is a car designed to tackle any journey with an unrivalled balance of luxury, comfort, and refinement,” said the brand’s Director, Anna Gallagher. “Whether it’s a high-speed pursuit through twisting streets and piazzas of Matera where the car filmed its ‘No Time To Die’ chase sequences, or the bustling streets of London – the XF is a car for every occasion.”
Pricing for the XF starts at £33,975 (equaling to $46,433) in its home market, and $43,995 in the United States. The base S variant features LED headlights, sliding panoramic roof, digital radio, 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, grained leather seats with heating up front, and a selection of driver assistance gear. The SE and R-Dynamic SE have MSRPs of $47,095 and $49,995 respectively. The high-end model uses a 296 hp 2.0-liter engine, whereas the other two have 246 hp.
