Jaguar Unveils All-Electric Roadster With 1,005 Horsepower, It's Just for GT7

Jaguar has released images of its third Gran Turismo car, which is dubbed Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster. It is an all-electric, single-seat, race car designed exclusively for the Gran Turismo game. It will only be available in Gran Turismo 7, though, so you need to have the game and download the car to enjoy it.
The latest Jaguar model will be able to sprint from naught to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than two seconds, and it will have a top speed of more than 200 mph (321 kph). The described performance will be possible due to the three electric motors that are integrated into this vehicle, which help deliver a total of 1,020 metric horsepower (750 kW).
The motors themselves are from the Formula E racing series, Jaguar notes. The British marque is involved in the sport, as you may be aware. Coming back to the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster, it boasts a peak torque of 1,200 Nm, which will make it a handful to drive in what its makers describe as "the real driving simulator."
Yes, you read that right, Jaguar has revealed an all-electric race car with 1,005 horsepower, and it has an open cockpit. Sadly, this vehicle will never see a production line, as it is meant for virtual roads, and that also does not mean the Metaverse, just Gran Turismo 7 tracks. For some, the latter is to be preferred anyway, so it does make sense.
With the latest Jaguar Roadster offered in Gran Turismo 7, the British marque has decided to step its game up and also offer a previous GT concept, the GT SV, available in the Gran Turismo 7 series. Both will be offered for download on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (lucky you!) consoles starting March 4th, 2022.
Each of the Jaguar concept vehicles offered in the latest version of Gran Turismo will come with a distinctive livery. Sadly, the Brits have gone for a shade of gray instead of British Racing Green.
Remember, kids, you can customize your virtual racing car in the game as you like, so do not go for the social constructs that adults choose when buying or leasing a vehicle.
