Rare, Beautiful 1962 Jaguar Mark II 3.8L Sedan Is a Cream Ode to Times Long Gone

Today, Jaguar is all about modern pace, high-tech grace, and 21st-century interior space. Back in the 1960s, times were simpler, and the company only needed grace, space, and pace – as per a renowned advertising slogan. And, of course, there was always a fine example at hand.
Luckily, with a little help from a used-car dealership centered around cool legends, six decades after it was produced, we can still show the world what Jaguar’s founders meant by all that. So, this is a “stunning” 1962 Jaguar Mark II sedan that somehow survived all ordeals and now resides proudly in the inventory of Farmingdale, New York-based Motorcar Classics.
The mid-sized luxury sports saloon series was the follow-up to Jaguar’s well-known 2.4 Litre and 3.4 Litre models produced between 1959 and 1959, now identified as Mark I Jags. It was built from late 1959 to 1967 at home in Coventry, England, and basically epitomizes the British automotive way of life during the period. With an accent on great looks, high comfort, and a little bit of sportiness, of course.
Packing the advanced (for the times) Jaguar XK straight-six engine, this unit features the highest 3.8-liter option and graces our eyes with an Old English White exterior. Inside, there’s Biscuit leather upholstery and a 45,306-mile (72,913 km) odometer readout to confirm this was used sparingly but still thoroughly enjoyed. By the way, we are dealing with “a complete nut and bolt restoration” performed by an expert in California.
And, of course, the 3.8-liter Jaguar Mark II is also an award-winning car, a just appreciation of both its technical qualities (six-cylinder engine, powered steering and disc brakes, plus Borg-Warner three-speed automatic) and serene looks. Speaking of the latter, some of the highlights we forgot to mention include the sparkling chrome wire wheels, paintjob, chrome, leather, plus luxurious wood veneer, among others.
Naturally, there is just one final problem: the asking price. Well, considering all of the above, the dealer’s $59,900 quotation is not all that exaggerated, especially since they also have the option of making a direct offer.
