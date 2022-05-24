Serial 1 Drops Another Limited-Edition Model, the First Electric MTB in Its Lineup

It’s been less than a week since e-bike company Serial 1 announced its second generation of two-wheelers. But the Harley-Davidson spinoff keeps itself busy and it recently launched another limited-edition model in its Select Series. Meet the BASH/MTN, the brand’s first electric mountain bike.
The BASH/MTN was inspired by a Serial 1 engineer’s personal build and it is a different take on the MOSH/CTY, with the new bike being adapted for off-road riding.
Honoring the minimalist design of the MOSH/CTY and staying true to the “less is more” principle, the BASH/MTN is designed as a single-speed e-bike that has one purpose and one purpose only: to provide “the most direct connection between you and the trail”, as explained by Aaron Frank, brand director at Serial 1. It is why riders have no finicky drivetrain or fussy suspension to worry about or adjust, so they can focus on simply enjoying the ride.
Just like the MOSH/CTY, the limited-edition BASH/MTN features the same uncluttered design, with the rigid and light aluminum frame and fork, Gates Carbon Drive belt, and the 529 Wh removable battery that’s integrated into the frame. The eMTB packs the same mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor that produces 90 Nm of torque and offers four riding modes.
Just like the other recently launched e-bikes, the BASH/MTN also limits the speed to 20 mph (32 kph) for the U.S. As for the range of the off-road wheeler, the battery claims to offer between 30 and 95 miles (48 and 153 km) of fun, depending on the terrain and riding mode. The bike is also compatible with the Serial 1 app.
In order to be able to handle rougher, more challenging terrains, the BASH/MTN has been equipped with high-volume Michelin E-Wild knobby tires, a shock-absorbing SR Suntour NCX suspension seat post, and powerful, four-piston TRP hydraulic disc brakes.
Serial 1 will only make 1,050 BASH/MTN units, 525 for United States customers and the other 525 for Europe. The e-bike is available in Yucca Tan/Gloss Graffiti and has a suggested retail price of $4,000.
