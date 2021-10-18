Auto Designer Frank Stephenson Names His Favorite Jaguar Designs

More on this:

1 This Used Diesel Jag Has a Better Range Than a Prius, Is Also Infinitely Classier

2 Jaguar Land Rover Ends Lawsuit Against VW Group Over SUV Off-Road Tech Infringement

3 Jaguar XJ-S Has a Dirty Secret, Looks Like It Enjoys Feeding on Mustangs

4 Video: Jaguar XF Acts Like a Gent During London Chase Celebrating the New Bond Movie

5 A Brief History of Jaguar at the Le Mans 24 Hours