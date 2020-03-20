The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

4 Custom Scion xD Is the Orange Transformer You Never Knew You Missed

3 The Harley-Davidson That Tried and Failed to Become World’s Most Expensive Bike

2 Ford GT to Sell at European Auction for the First Time, Is Literally Brand New

Robbie Coltrane Is Selling His 1964 Jaguar MK2 at Auction

Growing older (and wiser) is a good reason to part ways with your beloved car, especially if it’s what’s stopping you from enjoying it as you used to. Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane is of that opinion. 11 photos



The Jag is rated a 70 out of 100 by the vendor, and features mechanical upgrades and a rebuilt engine. It retains the original bodywork, which is still in very good condition, and remains in proper working order, showing clear signs of the good care and maintenance it’s been getting over the years.



Coltrane himself oversaw all the TLC the Jag’s been getting, working with only authorized mechanics. The recent upgrades alone have cost £32,000, the actor says.



He commissioned restoration work on the brakes and the steering, and had the engine rebuilt in 2002. With a blue body with chrome trim and chrome wheels, and red leather interior with wooden dashboard (and folding trays on the backs of the front seats), the Jag makes for a stylish appearance. It’s only got about 40,000 miles on the clock.



“Robbie Coltrane actually bought this manual gearbox model car from us in 1998 and during his 22 years’ ownership it has enjoyed some sensible modifications including upgraded brakes and steering, as well as a five-speed manual gearbox,” a spokesperson for Bonhams says.



“Marque specialists Vicarage re-built the engine in 2002 following an engine fire while two years ago £32,000-worth of work was carried out. It starts and runs well, the running gear is said to be in generally good order, as are the electrics,” the spokesperson adds.



The auction takes place on March 21. So he’s selling his beloved 1964 Jaguar MK2 3.4 Saloon that he bought in 1998 and has been driving – and taking proper car of – since then. The sale will take place at an upcoming Bonhams auction and is expected to fetch between £28,000 and £34,000.The Jag is rated a 70 out of 100 by the vendor, and features mechanical upgrades and a rebuilt engine. It retains the original bodywork, which is still in very good condition, and remains in proper working order, showing clear signs of the good care and maintenance it’s been getting over the years.Coltrane himself oversaw all the TLC the Jag’s been getting, working with only authorized mechanics. The recent upgrades alone have cost £32,000, the actor says.He commissioned restoration work on the brakes and the steering, and had the engine rebuilt in 2002. With a blue body with chrome trim and chrome wheels, and red leather interior with wooden dashboard (and folding trays on the backs of the front seats), the Jag makes for a stylish appearance. It’s only got about 40,000 miles on the clock.“Robbie Coltrane actually bought this manual gearbox model car from us in 1998 and during his 22 years’ ownership it has enjoyed some sensible modifications including upgraded brakes and steering, as well as a five-speed manual gearbox,” a spokesperson for Bonhams says.“Marque specialists Vicarage re-built the engine in 2002 following an engine fire while two years ago £32,000-worth of work was carried out. It starts and runs well, the running gear is said to be in generally good order, as are the electrics,” the spokesperson adds.The auction takes place on March 21.