This Used Diesel Jag Has a Better Range Than a Prius, Is Also Infinitely Classier

So you want to join the eco-friendly craze, do you? But what if driving around in a cutesie little EV or some smug hybrid is not on your list of things to do? What if you just want to drive a full-sized sedan that doesn’t deplete a fraction of the world’s oil reserves much larger than it should with every fill-up? A used Jaguar XF diesel might be the choice for you.
Take this 2017 XF Premium Diesel for sale via Dax Deals, Inc in Fayetteville, North Carolina. At first impression, there’s almost no indicator the XF Diesel is anything other than a big, heavy luxury sedan. Nothing worthy of sitting alongside the Prius and the Tesla Model Y at the sustainability top-trumps table.
Don’t be fooled, though. At launch, the XF Diesel sported the longest range of any non-hybrid passenger car in America after its 2016 refresh. That’s right. This two-and-a-half-ton full-sized British luxury car sported a combined fuel economy of 42 miles per gallon and a range that stretched above 700 miles between trips to the fuel station. That’s around 100 miles more than a Prius.
The XF’s peppy turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission were designed for one purpose. To provide smooth and easy-going power delivery as the Jag's 317 lb/ft of torque (430 N⋅m ) propels it along. Being a diesel, the ample torque is most usable low down in the rev range, meaning the Diesel XF is just as sprightly off the line as the four-cylinder gasoline engines the diesel was meant to be an alternative to.
The diesel does lose power as it revs higher in the range, meaning it does take longer to get to 60 from a dig. But if the name of the game is non-stop road trips in style and comfort, there aren't many other options quite so pleasing. This 2017 example of the XF Diesel Jag only has 19,580 miles (31,395 km) on the odometer, a crucial aspect of buying a temperamental European car in America.
Even with a world-class diesel powertrain, this is still a Jaguar, and whoever decides to buy it better change the oil religiously, among other things, if they want it to last. $30,000 will net you a car that can get the fuel economy of a Honda Insight or Toyota Prius without fearing that pedestrians are calling you a dork under their breath as you pass by.
