Bentley's Design Department Celebrates Seven Decades by Reviving Heritage Colors

Bentley is celebrating another anniversary within the company, and the Brits have decided that champagne is not enough. Instead, they want to let others join the party and have asked the Mulliner division to revive some of the company's heritage paint colors.
Starting today, a total of 15 colors that date back over 50 years can be commissioned for new vehicles. With that announcement, Bentley has also published photos of two vehicles that feature these Mulliner Heritage Paints. The Brits chose to first unveil four shades, and the rest up to 15 are expected to be shown at a later date.
The team at Mulliner has found that there are over 15 colors in the Bentley range that have been in service for over 50 years, and they decided to select those that would look best on contemporary models. The first four shades selected are Dove Grey, Claret, Old English White, and Oxford Blue.
Dove Grey, for example, dates back to the 1930s. Claret, on the other hand, was created specifically for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Bentley, and it is a two-tone color inspired by Royal Claret, the shade used on all Royal Bentleys since the 1940s.
The shade called Old English White was first launched in the 1950s, and it is a solid white finish. Another solid finish is Oxford Blue, which saw the light of day in the 1960s, relaunched back in 1998 as part of the Diamond Series, and has now made a comeback. Bentley says that Oxford Blue is one of the darkest blues in its palette.
As the British company underlines, all the paints at Crewe are applied by experts who paint by hand. The work of those experts is then complimented with robotic technology to obtain the best possible result. Bentley prides itself on having one of the world's largest color palettes in the car industry. Those who do not find a shade to suit their taste can order a dedicated one through Mulliner.
The Flying Spur V8 seen at the top of this article and in the photo gallery is finished in Sage Green, a paint shade from the 1950s. The specialists at Mulliner chose to fit the vehicle with the Blackline specification for a bold contrast.
For those unfamiliar with the Blackline specification from Bentley, the option brings a darkened treatment for the Flying B mascot, the grille, side window surrounds, bumper blades, light bezels, door handles, exhaust outlets, and wing vents. In other words, any metal ornament outside the vehicle gets painted black.
Meanwhile, if you want to see how Dove Grey looks on a modern Bentley, check out the Continental GTC in the photo gallery of this story.
The team at Mulliner has found that there are over 15 colors in the Bentley range that have been in service for over 50 years, and they decided to select those that would look best on contemporary models. The first four shades selected are Dove Grey, Claret, Old English White, and Oxford Blue.
Dove Grey, for example, dates back to the 1930s. Claret, on the other hand, was created specifically for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee Bentley, and it is a two-tone color inspired by Royal Claret, the shade used on all Royal Bentleys since the 1940s.
The shade called Old English White was first launched in the 1950s, and it is a solid white finish. Another solid finish is Oxford Blue, which saw the light of day in the 1960s, relaunched back in 1998 as part of the Diamond Series, and has now made a comeback. Bentley says that Oxford Blue is one of the darkest blues in its palette.
As the British company underlines, all the paints at Crewe are applied by experts who paint by hand. The work of those experts is then complimented with robotic technology to obtain the best possible result. Bentley prides itself on having one of the world's largest color palettes in the car industry. Those who do not find a shade to suit their taste can order a dedicated one through Mulliner.
The Flying Spur V8 seen at the top of this article and in the photo gallery is finished in Sage Green, a paint shade from the 1950s. The specialists at Mulliner chose to fit the vehicle with the Blackline specification for a bold contrast.
For those unfamiliar with the Blackline specification from Bentley, the option brings a darkened treatment for the Flying B mascot, the grille, side window surrounds, bumper blades, light bezels, door handles, exhaust outlets, and wing vents. In other words, any metal ornament outside the vehicle gets painted black.
Meanwhile, if you want to see how Dove Grey looks on a modern Bentley, check out the Continental GTC in the photo gallery of this story.