A New Chance to Get a Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner

Bentley built an undisclosed number of Mulsanne Grand Limousines by Mulliner, and five of them have turned up on the market six years after they were built and delivered. However, they were never used nor registered, and Bentley has announced all five of them are available for sale.
The five units were hand-built in 2015 and delivered to the United Arab Emirates. Without divulging their intended customer or the reason these cars were never used, the British marque has decided to let interested parties know that the bespoke cars can be acquired, and the Emirates division will manage shipping and delivery to anywhere in the world.
The story behind the Mulsanne Grand Limousine by Mulliner starts with a private commission. Once the first car was completed, Bentley made a limited run of the model once the first buyer allowed the automaker to do so. In 2020, Bentley stopped making the Mulsanne, which makes these five examples even more special.
Each car comes with different specifications, as originally ordered by their initial customers. The one in the photo gallery is specified in the Silver Frost over Moroccan Blue exterior paint, while its interior features Burr Walnut veneer with an Imperial Blue and Linen interior. That sounds exquisite, and it does look impressive in the photos.
From personal experience, we can attest that these cars look even better in real life, as their paint has a way of shimmering in the sunlight while having a different shade when the vehicle is no longer in the sun. Just one of the four vehicles is painted in a single-tone shade, and its customer ordered the Black Sapphire exterior paint.
In comparison to a regular Mulsanne, the Grand Limousine by Mulliner comes with an additional 79 mm (3.11 inches) of headroom in the rear, while the wheelbase was stretched with an extra 1,000 millimeters (39.3 inches) for extra legroom. The specification makes this model the longest manufacturer-built limousine in the world. The cars were designed and built by hand, which also brings a premium on their resale value.
Regardless of the exterior or interior configuration, all five of these Bentley Mulsanne Grand Limousines by Mulliner come with a 6.75-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine that delivers 505 HP and 1,020 Nm (752 lb.-ft.) of torque. Each comes with 21-inch wheels with a distinctive design and a treatment that is made to match the bodywork, while the Flying B mascot is also bespoke, as it comes with the inscription Coachbuilt by Mulliner on its plinth.
Since these are four-seat limousines, Bentley fitted them with individual climate controls for each seat, and the two rows of seats are divided by an electrochromic smart glass that can go from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button. That was the first time Bentley implemented this technology. There is also an intercom system that allows driver communication, as is expected with a limousine.
