The Jose Cuervo Express Is World’s Only Tequila Train, Luxury Travel Done Right

5 MotoGP 21 Review: An Action-Packed Simulator for Your Inner Valentino Rossi

4 Agent Intercept Review: Feel Like a Superspy in This Drive Action Flick

3 SRX: The Game Review: Get Back to the Basics of Racing

2 art of rally Review: Zen Driving on the Winds of Synthwave

More on this:

Futuristic Ship Racing Game Ion Driver Storms PlayStation Store

Do you like speed? Do you crave it? Ion Driver is here to scratch that itch for speed, virtually. A fast-paced ship racing game made by Spanish developer Moon Whale Studio, Ion Driver promises twisty and dangerous tracks, complex controls and speed boosts. 7 photos



Since you're be controlling a ship, not a car, the game lets you strafe laterally without turning, as well as drift when pressing both triggers of your DualShock 4 controller at the same time. When the folks at Moon Whale Studio said Ion Driver includes some “complex controls” they weren't joking.



Every ship in the game features a magnetism attribute that allows drivers to keep their ships close to the track when they lose grip due to fast speeds. On top of that, all ships have health, so crashing or being attacked by other players may untimely end the race for you. Luckily, you'll be able to recover your health by driving over special regeneration zones. It sounds punishing, but these are the ways of the classic arcade racing games.



Speaking of classic arcade



Ion Driver costs just $4.99, but the bad news is the game is exclusively available on PlayStation 4 since was developed as part of Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain’s PlayStation Talents initiative. No word on whether or not it will arrive on PC, but if you own a PlayStation 4, this is a steal.



Choosing the right ship for your playstyle is one of the gameplay features that make Ion Driver stand out. Every ship has different attributes, so you must find the right balance between speed, weight, vitality, and magnetism to be successful. Not to mention that even the slightest mistake can end the race for you.Since you're be controlling a ship, not a car, the game lets you strafe laterally without turning, as well as drift when pressing both triggers of your DualShock 4 controller at the same time. When the folks at Moon Whale Studio said Ion Driver includes some “complex controls” they weren't joking.Every ship in the game features a magnetism attribute that allows drivers to keep their ships close to the track when they lose grip due to fast speeds. On top of that, all ships have health, so crashing or being attacked by other players may untimely end the race for you. Luckily, you'll be able to recover your health by driving over special regeneration zones. It sounds punishing, but these are the ways of the classic arcade racing games.Speaking of classic arcade racing games , Ion Driver pays tribute to older titles like WipeOut and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer, so if you've played any of these games, you'll probably love Moon Whale Studio's take on these.Ion Driver costs just $4.99, but the bad news is the game is exclusively available on PlayStation 4 since was developed as part of Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain’s PlayStation Talents initiative. No word on whether or not it will arrive on PC, but if you own a PlayStation 4, this is a steal.