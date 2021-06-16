MotoGP 21 Review: An Action-Packed Simulator for Your Inner Valentino Rossi

3 MotoGP BMW M Award 2021: Season's Fastest Rider in Qualifiers to Win an M5 CS

People who claim that Dark Souls is hard have obviously never played a MotoGP game. Just try not to throw your controller at the screen, will you?



On April 22nd, Milestone delighted our hearts with the official release of MotoGP 21 – a highly anticipated title that promises to offer “the most authentic MotoGP experience” you’ve ever come across. Since we’ve wasted no time getting our hands on a copy, we’re about to find out whether the latest installment lives up to that brave statement.



At this time, there are as many opinions on it as there are review platfroms, so we’re inclined to think that sharing our personal thoughts on this thing is a welcome feat. First things first, Milestone’s latest motorsport simulator is available for purchase on several platforms, including Xbox One, Series X and Series S, as well as Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 and PS5.







Given that the single-player career mode is what makes this franchise so intriguing, let’s take a quick look at what it has to offer. Despite the fact that you’ll be given the option to jump straight into the MotoGP class and be part of an existing team, we’d argue that creating your own crew and making your way up the lower classes (Moto2 and Moto3) is a far more rewarding experience. In-game tutorials are available to help newcomers ease into the basics, which seems rather appropriate for a videogame that takes this much skill to master.



As you might’ve come to expect, effective team management and motorcycle development are also key elements for campaign progression. You will be tasked with assigning crew members across various areas of mechanical development, including engine, framework, electrics and aerodynamics. Furthermore, you must also allocate a personal manager, a data analyst and even a chief engineer.







Milestone also introduced a fresh venue in the form of the Algarve International Circuit. To be fair, this makes perfect sense since the track is present in Ride 4 – a title that’s been developed using the same engine. However, the game’s improved suspension system reveals slight differences between real-life racetracks and their in-game replications, but you won’t hear us make a fuss about these minor faults. On the other hand, what we don’t appreciate is the lack of a dynamic weather cycle.



Sure, you do get to race during different weather conditions, but these will never change during the event. Although this may not sound like a big deal, it’s hard to understand why a dynamic system was made possible in the developer’s other recent entry, while MotoGP is yet to see this feature implemented. Anyhow, let's not get too critical here; there are plenty of things Milestone got right in this year’s Grand Prix simulator, thus enhancing the franchise’s authenticity even further.



For instance, one will have to serve a long lap penalty if they release the clutch too early at the start of a race or make a habit of venturing outside track limits. Oh, and as if dealing with tire compounds, fuel consumption and brake disc sizes (among others) wasn’t enough to keep you on your toes, you must also keep an eye on brake temperature management, which wasn’t present in previous MotoGP entries.







Overall, the single-player mode is rather fantastic, but the same can't be said for the online experience, which is mediocre at best. There's no ranking system and scheduled events don't exist, meaning that you'll just be joining random lobbies over and over again. Needless to say, the multiplayer experience isn't this game's strong point, so I quickly lost all interest after the first couple of races.

Now that we’ve discussed the game’s strengths and weaknesses, we’ll finish on a positive note.



To spice things up, you may want to consider adding the Limited Edition Liveries and VIP Multiplier DLCs to your shopping cart before hitting that check-out button, both of which are priced at $4.99 (or €4.99 on Steam).

