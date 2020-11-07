Behold the Provisional 2021 MotoGP Calendar

As it stands, the 2021 season should be kicking off in Qatar, at Losail International Circuit, on the 28th of March, so early next year. April is going to see things step up a notch in terms of racing activity, with two events, the first one in Argentina on the Termas de Rio Hondo race track ,April 11th and then further up north, at the Circuit of the Americas on April 18th.May and June are going to be some of the exciting months for MotoGP fans across the globe, with 3 races scheduled for each month, starting with Spain on the 2nd of May, at Circuito de Jerez all the way to the Netherlands at TT Circuit Assen on the 27th of June, basically touring around Europe with events set for Italy, Spain and Germany in between.The European Tour does not stop here, though, with Finland being next in line, KymiRing on the 11th of July being noted as Subject to Homologation. This would be the first MotoGP race to ever be held on this track, and the first time a motorcycle racing premier class event would take place on Finnish soil since 1981.Redbull Ring, Silverstone , Motorland Aragon and Misano World Circuit are up next through August and September, and October seems to be the busiest month for next year, with four races planned in total, starting Twin Ring Motegi and finishing at Sepang International Circuit.Ricardo Tormo is scheduled to hold the last race of the season on the 14th of November, and it seems that there are 3 Reserve Grand Prix Venues in total, spread across the globe with locations in Portugal, Indonesia and Russia. Should the global health crisis be averted by next year, 2021 might prove a very exciting year for motorsports indeed!