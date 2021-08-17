Bentley Brought Six Public Premieres to the 2021 Monterey Car Week

Bentley officially marked its return to public events in the United States with six premieres showcased over the weekend at the 2021 Monterey Car Week.
Run in accordance with CDC’s guidelines, the four-day event brought together three vehicles from Mulliner’s portfolio, as well as the electrified versions of the Flying Spur and Bentayga, and the Continental GT Speed Convertible, among others.
The luxury cars were experienced first-hand by 100 attendees, who got to drive them part of the event, whereas over 2,500 fans saw them live. The display also included the Continental GT3 Pikes Peak racer, as well as the Unifying Spur, an art car decorated by designer Rich Morris.
“Returning to Monterey for the first time after rejoicing in our centenary at Pebble Beach in 2019 has been a fantastic experience,” said President and CEO of Bentley Americas, Cristophe Georges. “After the challenges of the pandemic we chose to celebrate our customers, alongside our thoroughly modern and diverse range of new models, and being able to see customers in-person after such a long time apart was a great experience for everyone.”
Unveiled just a few days ago as the pinnacle of the brand’s four-door range, the new Flying Spur Mulliner features exclusive exterior and interior upgrades. Chief among the changes are the double-diamond front grille and chrome lower grille, similarly-finished mirror casings, illuminated Flying B, self-leveling 22-inch wheels, and the finest materials used inside.
The Mulliner Collections portfolio comprised of the Continental GT Coupe and Convertible, whereas the Coachbuilt lineup included the development prototype of the Bacalar Concept, known as Car Zero. Finished in Scarab Green and with a retrimmed cabin, it was used for customer drives and made an appearance at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering too.
Mulliner’s Classic family was represented by the engineering prototype of the Blower Continuation Series. The pre-production model was driven for 6,000 mile (9,655 km) during the development and durability program, and did another 350 miles (560 km) during the event, with customers, guests, and journalists treated to passenger rides.
Bentley’s new Hybrid range, with electrified versions of the Flying Spur and Bentayga, was also on stage, representing their path to zero emissions, as their first battery-electric vehicle is set to arrive by 2025.
