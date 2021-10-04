Shinkai Explorer Yacht Has a Dedicated 7.2-Ton Submarine and a Massive Gyroscope System

It features an ice-class hull, an advanced sonar system for exploring the ocean floor, and it comes with its own submarine. Feadship’s Shinkai superyacht has recently made its first short journey, and it’s almost ready to be delivered to its owner.
Luxury Dutch shipyard Feadship is renowned for its custom, extravagant vessels, and it’s been in the ship designing and building business since 1949. One of its impressive bespoke superyachts is Shinkai, which recently had its first contact with water while being moved from the Feadship yard in Aalsmeer (North-Holland) to the outside dock.
Shinkai was initially known as Project 708 and it is now getting ready for its final outfitting, before starting its sea trials.
The vessel was designed by the Vitruvius design studio and measures 180 ft (55 m). Its interior was created by Boutsen Design, in close cooperation with the vessel’s owners.
It is equipped with two MTU 12V2000M72 engines (1,080 kW each) and can reach a top speed of 14.5 knots. At its 12 knots cruising speed, the Shinkai offers a range of 5500 nautical miles.
Feadship’s Shinkai is a heavy-duty explorer yacht meant for adventures in the Northwest and Northeast passages. Just like most of Feadship’s builds, Shinkai has also been customized according to the owner’s requests.
One of these requests was for the Shinkai to be able to incorporate a 7.2-ton submarine on the aft deck, along with the necessary crane for launching and collection. The crane has an outreach of approximately 26 ft (eight meters) and will also be used to lift the owner’s car and its crate from the aft deck to the shore. We don't know much about the owner, except that he is an experienced ocean explorer, who also asked for the striking mast of the vessel.
The superyacht has an ice class steel hull and a WASSP sonar system for exploring the ocean floor.
Another impressive feature of the Shinkai is its massive gyroscope system which measures 9.8x9.8 ft (3x3 meters) and weighs 23 tons, a first on a yacht of this size. In fact, Feadship claims it’s the largest unit built to date.
The Dutch shipbuilder says the Shinkai exploring superyacht will be delivered to its owner later this year and will embark on its first adventures on the Northwest passage.
