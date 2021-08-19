Hand-Finished Bentley Bacalar and Blower Cars Roll Out and They're Glorious

Chinese Zhurong Rover Is Killing It on Mars, Exceeds Life Expectancy and Keeps Going

The first customer cars for both of these handcrafted classics series are now finished and ready for delivery.



The Bacalar will be the latest addition to the roster of bespoke Bentleys in the Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt portfolio. This will mark one of three new divisions of the Bentley Mulliner organization. Mulliner Coachbuilt allows customers to create a custom Bentley of their own.



These two stunning vehicles, the Bacalar Car One and the Blower Car One and customer deliveries are about to begin.



These Bentley Mulliner offerings are the first customer cars in both of this new series of handcrafted, bespoke projects, and each one is the first of a 12 vehicle series.







“Seeing these first two cars now finished has given the whole team an enormous sense of pride. Years of work have gone into the design and development of these projects, and seeing them together is incredibly rewarding,” says Director of Mulliner and Motorsport, Paul Williams. “These cars are totally unique, absolutely bespoke, and yet have been built to the same quality standards as any other Bentley. Mulliner is truly the only place in the world that could deliver a 21st century, coachbuilt grand touring barchetta at the same time as recreating an iconic road-going 1929 race car.”



These lines of Bentley’s will be limited to just a dozen examples each, and each of them offered owners an opportunity to specify every detail to make them totally bespoke to each customer.



The first Blower Continuation Series car is trimmed in Rexine and finished in bespoke Birkin Green paint. This is a recreation of the color of the original Blower on which it’s based – Team Car No.2 which was owned and raced by



The first Blower Continuation Series car is trimmed in Rexine and finished in bespoke Birkin Green paint. This is a recreation of the color of the original Blower on which it's based – Team Car No.2 which was owned and raced by Sir Tim Birkin. The car is complemented by identically colored wire wheels and includes color-matched leather trimming the interior with a black foldable roof. This classic is nearly identical to Birkin's car aside from two crucial safety features, a set of modern electric fuel pumps and a foam baffle added to the fuel tank.

The Bacalar Car One is complete as well. It features a carbon-fiber body finished in a bespoke color - champagne-tinted satin Atom Silver. The rides on 22" Bacalar Tri-Finish wheels with polished faces, dark grey satin spokes and gloss Moss Green accents. That same Moss Green accent is applied to the front grill center bar. Beluga leather is accented with Moss Green hide to the wings of the console, the outer seatbacks and throughout the interior.

