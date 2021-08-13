Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner Graces the Monterey Car Week With Exclusive Features

Part of the 2021 Monterey Car Week, Bentley has unveiled the Flying Spur Mulliner. As its name implies, the luxury sedan is the work of the British automaker’s customization division, and boasts bespoke touches inside and out.
Starting with the exterior, the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner has the double-diamond front grille and chrome front lower grille, matched by the side mirror caps in Satin Silver, and Mulliner branded wing vents.
The iconic Flying B, which is illuminated, is electronically deployed, and the jewel fuel and oil caps are present too, together with the exclusive self-leveling 22-inch wheels, in grey paint with a polish finish.
Mulliner’s illuminated outer treadplates and overmats greet passengers inside. The cabin can be decorated in eight custom-made, three-color combinations, accented by contrast stitching and piping.
Some of the available combos include the Ascot, which mixes the Imperial Blue and Camel leather upholstery, as well as the Flare and Sirius, Hotspur and Beluga, and Linen and Brunel. The seats have a ‘diamond-in-diamond’ quilting, and the door cards sport a 3D effect.
The diamond milled technical finish on the front and rear consoles, brushed silver Mulliner clock in the middle of the dashboard, new exclusive graphics for the driver’s instrument panel, and others add to the enhanced ambience.
Its Rotating Display, heated duo-tone, three-spoke steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, sports pedals, electrically-operated picnic tables at the rear, and leather-bound keys, with color-matched cases and contrast stitching, are also included.
Customers will have to choose between three powertrain options. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 rockets the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.0 seconds, and up to 198 mph (318 kph). The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 slashes 0.3 seconds from the sprint time and increases the top speed to 207 mph (333 kph). Finally, the V6 Hybrid rockets the luxury sedan to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds, and up to 177 mph (285 kph).
The iconic Flying B, which is illuminated, is electronically deployed, and the jewel fuel and oil caps are present too, together with the exclusive self-leveling 22-inch wheels, in grey paint with a polish finish.
Mulliner’s illuminated outer treadplates and overmats greet passengers inside. The cabin can be decorated in eight custom-made, three-color combinations, accented by contrast stitching and piping.
Some of the available combos include the Ascot, which mixes the Imperial Blue and Camel leather upholstery, as well as the Flare and Sirius, Hotspur and Beluga, and Linen and Brunel. The seats have a ‘diamond-in-diamond’ quilting, and the door cards sport a 3D effect.
The diamond milled technical finish on the front and rear consoles, brushed silver Mulliner clock in the middle of the dashboard, new exclusive graphics for the driver’s instrument panel, and others add to the enhanced ambience.
Its Rotating Display, heated duo-tone, three-spoke steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, sports pedals, electrically-operated picnic tables at the rear, and leather-bound keys, with color-matched cases and contrast stitching, are also included.
Customers will have to choose between three powertrain options. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 rockets the car to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.0 seconds, and up to 198 mph (318 kph). The twin-turbo 6.0-liter W12 slashes 0.3 seconds from the sprint time and increases the top speed to 207 mph (333 kph). Finally, the V6 Hybrid rockets the luxury sedan to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.1 seconds, and up to 177 mph (285 kph).