Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Is a Mouthful, a Sign of Things to Come

Back in July of 2019, British carmaker Bentley pulled the wraps off the EXP 100 GT, a luxurious concept meant to preview how the brand will be making things in the year 2035. And the first application of the design used for that concept comes in the latest Bentley gimmick, the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean. Sort of.
In the time that has passed since the EXP 100 GT, Bentley moved down the electrification path, and as of this summer it will make available the Flying Spur Hybrid. Before people get accustomed to that though, they’ll have to get past the Odyssean.
Based on the hybrid Spur, this one is a limited edition vehicle with “exclusive exterior and interior content” and the “first step on a journey to introduce new sustainable materials as part of its Beyond100 strategy.” Some EXP 100 GT connections are to be seen, sadly, at the interior alone, and not the exterior – the 2019 concept was simply breathtaking.
Inside is where materials with fancy names were used – things like tweed made from 100 percent British wool, open pore Koa veneer, Piano Linen veneer, Autumn hide, and so on.
When it comes to the exterior, the Odyssean will be offered in six colors with Pale Brodgar accents, 21-inch ten spoke wheels, and, other than that, the usual Flying Spur design.
As far as the engine is concerned, we’re talking about a internal combustion unit 2.9-liter in displacement in a V6 configuration that, combined with an electric motor, can churn out 536 bhp and 750 Nm of torque.
Bentley did not say anything about the price for the Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean, neither did it explain exactly what limited means in this case. You can have a look at all the available details for the car in the press release section below.
