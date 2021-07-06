2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Gets Twin-Turbo V6 Mill With Plug-In Assistance

Following the no-nonsense W12 and twin-turbo V8 engines, the Flying Spur gets a third option in the guise of a 2.9-liter V6 with 410 bhp and 406 pound-feet (550 Nm) on deck. The six-cylinder plant is joined by an electric motor located between the dual-clutch transmission and engine, thus creating the curiously named 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid.
Actually a plug-in hybrid, the full-size luxobarge develops up to 134 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque in EV mode. Bentley quotes more than 40 kilometers (25 miles) of WLTP driving range, which mirrors the rating of the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid for the 2021 model year.
All told, the combined output is 536 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque, which is enough for a top speed of 177 miles per hour (285 kilometers per hour). The Flying Spur Hybrid is pretty quick as well at 4.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), just a tenth shy of the V8 engine mentioned a bit earlier. If you drive the gentle giant like an old lady to Sunday church, then expect over 700 kilometers (435 miles) of total driving range with a full tank and a full charge of the 14.1-kWh battery.
Offered with 20-inch standard wheels through 22-inch wheels for the Mulliner Driving Specification, the Flying Spur Hybrid looks extra special if you pick the Blackline Specification from the options list. This package offers a contemporary alternative to the old-school brightware that comes standard, including a black-finished Flying B illuminated radiator mascot.
Now available to order in a handful of markets outside of the EU27 zone, the fuel-sipping Flying Spur Hybrid is available in seven standard colors for the exterior and more than 60 extended-range finishes. Back home in the United Kingdom, the plug-in sedan costs £160,000 at the very least. Converted to U.S. dollars, make that $220,690 at current exchange rates.
