And the Prize for "Best Automotive Interior" Goes to Bentley’s Flying Spur

Bentleys are not your ordinary cars that just get you around from point A to point B. They are a tribute to elegance and luxury, so it is no wonder that the Flying Spur won the “Best Automotive Interior” award.
Robb Report is an American luxury/lifestyle magazine that features the world’s most exquisite products, whether we’re talking about cars, jewelry, watches, yachts, real estate, and so on. The magazine recently published its “Best of the Best Awards 2021”, a list with the finest products and experiences of the last 12 months, anywhere in the world.
The award for the “Best automotive interior” went to the Bentley Flying Spur, proving extraordinary attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship on the British manufacturer’s part.
The Flying Spur was introduced by Bentley in 2005, as one of the most luxury sports sedans in the world. The car blends state-of-the-art technology and innovation with elegant and sophisticated design.
According to Christophe Georges, president, and CEO of Bentley Americas, the Flying Spur raised the bar of limousine luxury and timeless design. The magazine also describes the cabin of the Bentley sedan as being so baronial that it makes it difficult for you to know whether you’re in a car or a tony members’ club.
The cabin of the Flying Spur features striking veneer, with 11 choices at hand, including open-pore Koa or Dark Burr Walnut, with or without an optional chrome pinstripe. The three-dimensional textured leather upholstery is also available in 15 colors and there’s lofted diamond quilting on the seats.
The Flying Spur features a floating center console with a 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen. The rear passengers can access the controls with the help of the Touch Screen Remote. The controls allow you to perfectly adjust every parameter to your taste, for a perfect journey, from navigation, ventilation, infotainment, sunroof, and more.
The award for the “Best automotive interior” went to the Bentley Flying Spur, proving extraordinary attention to detail and exceptional craftsmanship on the British manufacturer’s part.
The Flying Spur was introduced by Bentley in 2005, as one of the most luxury sports sedans in the world. The car blends state-of-the-art technology and innovation with elegant and sophisticated design.
According to Christophe Georges, president, and CEO of Bentley Americas, the Flying Spur raised the bar of limousine luxury and timeless design. The magazine also describes the cabin of the Bentley sedan as being so baronial that it makes it difficult for you to know whether you’re in a car or a tony members’ club.
The cabin of the Flying Spur features striking veneer, with 11 choices at hand, including open-pore Koa or Dark Burr Walnut, with or without an optional chrome pinstripe. The three-dimensional textured leather upholstery is also available in 15 colors and there’s lofted diamond quilting on the seats.
The Flying Spur features a floating center console with a 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreen. The rear passengers can access the controls with the help of the Touch Screen Remote. The controls allow you to perfectly adjust every parameter to your taste, for a perfect journey, from navigation, ventilation, infotainment, sunroof, and more.