Bentley Flying Spur “The Italian” Is a New Kind of Haute Couture Rendering

The merger of Groupe PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles for the creation of Stellantis is seen by some people as a new chance for Lancia, as the Italian marque is one of the 16 brands that are included in the newly-founded group.
And while we’re still far away from Lancia’s rebirth, some designers out there have already started working on their own contraptions, envisioning new models the Italians could launch under the Stellantis umbrella.
However, it's worth knowing that all brands in the Stellantis group will continue to operate under their own names, and this is just a moniker that’ll be used for corporate purposes.
Getting back to Lancia's envisioned future, Instagram artist Andras Veres has created this rendering supposed to provide us with a digital look at a possible luxurious model launched by the Italian brand. It’s based on the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur, in case this wasn’t obvious enough, and is seen as a modern-generation version of the Lancia Thema.
Launched as an executive car at the 1984 Turin Motor Show, the original Thema first got to see the daylight no less than 37 years ago, and it was produced until 1994. A second-generation model, often referred to as Lancia Thema II, was offered for three years between 2011 and 2014 as a rebadged version of the Chrysler 300C. Still, a completely new model has never been announced.
And this is why the rendering here reignites hopes for an overhaul of the Thema lineup, though it goes without saying it just can’t look like that. There’s too much Bentley in this artwork, and the grille is probably the first thing that everybody notices that signals it’s not a Lancia we’re looking at.
At the end of the day, it remains to be seen if Lancia ever relaunches a modern Thema, but until then, renderings like this one are pretty much the closest we can get.
However, it's worth knowing that all brands in the Stellantis group will continue to operate under their own names, and this is just a moniker that’ll be used for corporate purposes.
Getting back to Lancia's envisioned future, Instagram artist Andras Veres has created this rendering supposed to provide us with a digital look at a possible luxurious model launched by the Italian brand. It’s based on the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur, in case this wasn’t obvious enough, and is seen as a modern-generation version of the Lancia Thema.
Launched as an executive car at the 1984 Turin Motor Show, the original Thema first got to see the daylight no less than 37 years ago, and it was produced until 1994. A second-generation model, often referred to as Lancia Thema II, was offered for three years between 2011 and 2014 as a rebadged version of the Chrysler 300C. Still, a completely new model has never been announced.
And this is why the rendering here reignites hopes for an overhaul of the Thema lineup, though it goes without saying it just can’t look like that. There’s too much Bentley in this artwork, and the grille is probably the first thing that everybody notices that signals it’s not a Lancia we’re looking at.
At the end of the day, it remains to be seen if Lancia ever relaunches a modern Thema, but until then, renderings like this one are pretty much the closest we can get.