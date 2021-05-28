3 Bentley Flying Spur Gets Cambrian Grey Exterior and a Bunch of New Tech Features

Bentley Shows It's Woke With Colorful Flying Spur Celebrating Diversity

The British luxury automaker has set out a five-step plan to increase diversity and inclusion among the company's ranks as part of its Beyond 100 (the company is now 101 years old) strategy. 13 photos



The colorful



The car will be unveiled to everyone at the company's Crewe headquarters before embarking on a series of activities that will probably see it travel around the world. In parallel, the



These were the facts. Now, if you'll allow, here's our take on this kind of discourse.



Of course, diversity is good. It's good for the business, it's good for the work environment, and it's good for the community as it gives everyone the feeling they're welcome to join the company, which is how things should be. What it's not good for, though, is recruitment policy.







