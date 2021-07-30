Bentley Sold 7,199 Cars in the First Half of 2021, and It’s a Record

Bentley is one of the few companies that wasn’t too affected by the challenging 2020. Not only that, but they actually sold 3% more cars last year than in 2019.
In the first half of 2021, however, the British company’s global sales rose by an impressive 46%, to 7,199.
China officially became their biggest selling market for the first time in almost 10 years, accounting for 2,155 units, up 73%, together with Hong Kong and Macau.
The Americas fell to the second place, and here, Bentley managed to deliver 45% more vehicles, to 2,049.
In Europe, the car firm shifted 1,142 units, up 14%, and 554 rides made their way to the United Kingdom, a 42% increase.
In the Asia-Pacific and Middle East, Africa, and India regions, the luxury carmaker sold 778 and 521 cars respectively, up 41% and 63%.
Bentley’s first SUV, the Bentayga, was their best-selling model, with 2,767 examples. The modern-day Continental GT, however, followed it closely, with 2,318 units sold from January to the end of June this year. Finally, the Flying Spur luxury sedan brought in 2,063 customers.
At a first glance, it appears that Bentley is heading toward an all-time record year in terms of sales. Nevertheless, they are not resting on their laurels yet, because the industry is still affected by the pandemic and semiconductor shortage.
“While we celebrate these results, we are not taking the full year outlook for granted, as we know there are still sizable risks to the year-end, notably the increasing number of colleagues having COVID enforced self-isolation periods,” noted Chairman and CEO, Adrian Hallmark.
On the financial side of things, the automaker’s revenue was €1.32 billion ($1.57 billion) for the first half of the year, up from €834.8 million ($991 million) in 2019, with a €178 million ($211 million) operating result, and 13% return on sales.
