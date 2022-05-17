Brooklyn Beckham Goes for “Sunday Drives” Grocery Shopping in His Electric Jaguar

What’s the point of owning an electric car if you don’t make the most out of it? Although Brooklyn Beckham’s vintage-turned-electric Jaguar might look elegant, he has no issue driving it grocery shopping during his “Sunday drives.”
Brooklyn Beckham married actress Nicola Peltz in April, and, among their lavish wedding gifts, there was a vintage Jaguar they got from Brooklyn’s famous dad, former soccer player David Beckham. David reportedly splurged $500,000 on the vehicle for this occasion, which is a 1954 Jaguar XK140 turned electric by restoration company Lunaz, in which David holds a 10 percent stake.
Ever since they received it, the newlyweds love driving it with every opportunity they get, be it a casual ride with Nicola’s best friend, Angela, or a trip to the farmer’s market.
On Sunday, Brooklyn took the Jag out for “Sunday drives,” which, like any other regular couple, also included some grocery shopping. The two stopped at a farmer’s market in Los Angeles, California, keeping a low profile with casual outfits and sunglasses.
Although they tried their best to blend in, the beautiful light blue convertible didn’t help much, as the couple turned heads with the striking vintage car. On May 17, Brooklyn added a picture of himself in the driver’s seat, taken by his wife, Nicola, giving us a short glimpse of its creamy-beige seats.
Brooklyn isn’t the only one who is completely in love with the convertible. A few days after giving it to his eldest son, David took it to social media to express his appreciation for the convertible. He shared a couple of pictures of himself sitting behind the wheel, looking smug, and joked that he “should have kept this car, it’s sooooo good.” He had also tagged Lunaz and added: “Please make me one.”
It’s still unclear whether he actually wants one for real, or if he was just joking. In the meantime, David has his own supercar: the Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, and has expressed his excitement over getting the opportunity to take the brand’s new SUV, the Grecale, out for a spin.
