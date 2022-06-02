Jaguar Land Rover Celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee With 26 Iconic Cars

One of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite brands shows her Majesty is their favorite, too. Jaguar Land Rover is celebrating her seventy years on the throne by sending some of its most iconic vehicles from the two brands to feature in the Jubilee Pageant.
Jaguar Land Rover is joining in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, following her seventy years of service. The two British brands will be sending 26 of its cars to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, held on Sunday, June 5.
Due to Her Majesty’s patronage of the British Red Cross, the brand will also commission a new Defender 130 to support the case in the UK. The Land Rover engineers will be working closely with representatives from the charity to adapt the vehicle before it goes into service.
“We are delighted to be receiving the Defender 130 and look forward to working with the team at Land Rover to modify this over the coming months,” Chris Davies, Head of Crisis Response shared. “As the longest version of this vehicle ever produced, we will be able to utilise the increased capacity to incorporate new and unique features that will better support our emergency response and ambulance support work. The vehicle’s off-road capabilities will give us the freedom to access remote areas and reach people affected by emergencies and disasters across the UK.”
Among the 26 cars from Jaguar and Land Rover will be two of Her Majesty’s beloved Land Rover Defenders, three Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles from the James Bond films, and a collection of rare Jaguar convertibles.
Chris Thropp, Chief of Staff at Jaguar Land Rover shared: “It is a true honour for our vehicles to play a part in this momentous occasion to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee. As the UK’s longest reigning monarch, Head of the Commonwealth, patron of more than 600 charities as well as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, the Queen is a remarkable role model and we are delighted to celebrate with her today.”
A bespoke Jaguar 1965 Series 1 E-type Roadster in metallic blue inspired by the Union Flag will be making its public debut during the parade, alongside the first Land Rover the world ever saw, introduced at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show.
Given Jaguar’s move towards a more sustainable environment, the brand will also feature an F-PACE Hybrid and an all-electric I-PACE from the E-Trophy racing series.
But the vehicles won’t be the only iconic things in the Pageant. The people who attend the open-to-the-public event will also get a chance to see several famous names behind the wheel of the vehicles, including actor Luke Evans, adventurer Bear Grylls OBE, model David Gandy, former rugby player Jason Robinson OBE, and British motorsports racing driver Jess Hawkins.
The parade will cover a 3 km (1.86 mi) route moving down The Mall and past Buckingham Palace, similar to the route of the Coronation 70 years ago.
