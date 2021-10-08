Pink 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Delicious, Destroys the Field at the Drag Strip

When it comes to classic muscle cars, I'm a Mopar guy. I'm a big fan of Plymouths and Dodges from the 1960s and early 1970s and I think the Max Wedge and the Hemi are some of the coolest V8 engines ever built. But I have to admit that Chrysler's High Impact colors are among the reasons why I fell in love with old Mopars.

6 photos