Pink 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Looks Delicious, Destroys the Field at the Drag Strip

When it comes to classic muscle cars, I'm a Mopar guy. I'm a big fan of Plymouths and Dodges from the 1960s and early 1970s and I think the Max Wedge and the Hemi are some of the coolest V8 engines ever built. But I have to admit that Chrysler's High Impact colors are among the reasons why I fell in love with old Mopars.
Some like their muscle cars in black. Because it's classy. Some like them painted red. It's definitely flashy. Me, I'm more of a green and purple guy. Plum Crazy, Sublime, Sassy Grass, you name it. And it actually gets even better if the Mopar in question comes in Panther Pink if it's a Dodge or Moulin Rouge if it's a Plymouth. Yup, screw convention, pink muscle cars are awesome!
Which brings me to this Chevrolet Chevelle in the video below. Yes, it's not a Mopar, but it's a muscle car and, more importantly, it's pink. GM did not offer such a hue back in the late 1960s, but Disco Dean decided to paint his big tire dragster in this decidedly cute color.
Doesn't it go well with that massive blower popping through the engine hood and the massive tires struggling to fit under the rear fenders? Well, regardless of what you think about this Chevelle design-wise, it will blow your mind when you see how brutal and fast it is.
And I'm not talking about just one encounter at the drag strip. "Stinky Pinky," as it's called by its owner, won six races in a row. Some of them with a very comfortable margin. It all happened during a team attack race at a No Prep event in Morrison, Colorado.
Disco Dean goes through a couple of Chevys in the first two rounds and then lines up against Jim Howe's blown Camaro. The latter looks really mean in its copper suit and it seems like "Stinky Pinky" might lose this one. But the Chevelle gets to the line first for the third time and moves into the next round.
Winning the fourth race is not a problem after Robin Roberts had a few issues with his car, but "Stinky Pinky" proves it's the fastest car of the day by winning a rematch with "B-Rad" and another race against Kayla Morton's beefed-up Ford Mustang. Check it all out in the video below.
