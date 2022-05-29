Freshly Restored, One-of-One 1967 Ford Mustang Looks Pretty in Pink

Pink is not the kind of color you'd usually associate with muscle cars, but Detroit automakers offered this hue for quite a few years during the golden era. Mopar's Moulin Rouge/Panther Pink is the first that comes to mind, but Ford also had similar colors on the options list.
Pink Mustangs are commonly associated with cars that were awarded to Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 1964 and 1969, but regular customers also had access to the lovely hue by special order. Ford began offering pink as a body color in 1965 and several hues were available until the 1970s. Choices included Hot Pink, Passionate Pink, and Dusk Rose.
Not surprisingly, pink was never popular among Mustang buyers, so pony cars finished in this hue are rather rare nowadays. Still, they do pop up from time to time, either as unrestored survivors or as fully refreshed classics costing a small fortune.
Back in April 2022 I stumbled across a lovely 1966 Mustang finished in Dusk Rose. It was kept in a barn for 35 years and it was looking for a new owner to restore it. It sold for a little over $20,000. Come June and here is another Dusk Rose pony, this time around from the 1967 model year.
But that's not the only thing that sets it apart from the other pink 'Stang. This car is not a barn-found survivor, but a brilliantly restored classic that's ready to hit the auto show tour.
Rebuilt by Peterson Restorations, the pony sports a fresh coat of pink paint that's identical to the Dusk Rose it was finished in at the factory some 55 years ago. It also features a rebuilt, numbers-matching 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 engine and a refreshed three-speed manual gearbox with new seals. The 289 is a C-code mill, which means it should produce 200 horsepower.
And on top of looking like it just left the factory (or perhaps even better in some departments), this Mustang also comes with a Marti Report that shows it's a one-of-one vehicle based on the equipment it features. The report doesn't factor in the rare Dusk Rose color, which means that you won't find another 1967 Mustang in this exact configuration.
As you might have already guessed, this classic doesn't come cheap. eBay seller "mustangs_correct" is hoping to part ways with the car for $125,000. That's a lot for a 1967 Mustang without "Shelby" badges, but not exactly surprising for a one-of-one gem. Still, the seller is entertaining offers. Would you pay more than $100,000 for a pink Mustang?
