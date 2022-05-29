Reap's Vulcan Triathlon Bike Defies Laws of Physics With Mind-Blowing Monocoque Frame

Folks, what we're looking at has been dubbed the Vulcan. It's a triathlon bike designed and built by Reap, a cycling manufacturer from the U.K. On the market since 2014, this team has grown to be a notable presence in the news and sporting events. Why? Because of their ability to craft machines like the Vulcan out of nothing more than carbon fiber and other composites.
As for the Vulcan, we can clearly see that this sucker is built out of carbon fiber; it's typically the base material for bicycles that compete in time trials and triathlon events, where lightweight and aerodynamics are key. But that's not all Reap has done with this one, and that's what we'll be exploring today.
Personally, I'm not a triathlon athlete, but you could be. So, let's take a look at a bike that seems to defy the laws of known bicycle manufacturing; the lack of a seat tube is a clear example of how this bike is different from others you may have seen.
This feature, or rather, lack thereof, is what initially drew me to this bike. From there, my eyeballs went on a free-for-all, scoping out everything from that sleek fork, integrated aero cockpit, monocoque frame, and overall shape of the bike. If I were to choose something to compare it to, it'd have to be a scalpel designed to cut through the air and track with surgical precision.
top-shelf components like Dura-Ace Di2 shifting and carbon fiber wheelset with Continental GP5000 tires.
Beyond the price and gear this bike features, there's a bit more to the story. One thing Reap aimed for with the Vulcan is to create a bike that encompasses all they have learned since the first bike they released back in 2017; that's 5 years of R&D poured into each frameset.
What did Reap achieve? Well, according to their webpage, the result is one that "pleasantly surprised" even the folks that built the Vulcan. Why? Well, the resulting machine ended up being more stable in turns, during transitions, and on straightaways. Testing was also carried out at speeds of up to 50 kph (31 mph), just a little insight into what sort of magic you can achieve with the Vulcan.
making it rather difficult for me to tell you just how you might feel on the Vulcan. To help us out, the manufacturer's website showcases a geometry chart, and for the medium-size bike, you'll find a reach of 397 mm (15.6 in), a stack of 542 mm (21.3 in), and a wheelbase of 993 mm (39.1 in). The head tube sits at 72.5 degrees, but the seat tube angle can be modified from 81 degrees down to 77 degrees.
At the end of the day, this is the sort of machine you may never see someone riding around the neighborhood, and if you do, you're in the middle of a sporting event. If you are the sort of cyclist that would use such a bike and eventually buys a Vulcan, leave a comment; I want to see the smile on your face.
