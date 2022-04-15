1966 Ford Mustang in "Playmate Pink" Parked 35 Years Ago Is an Extremely Rare Barn Find

Pink was never popular with muscle car enthusiasts, but Detroit automakers offered this color often associated with femininity and romance for quite a few model years in the past. Ford introduced it for the Mustang as early as 1965, and it remained a special-order hue until the 1970s.
Pink first-generation Mustangs are usually associated with the cars that were awarded to Playboy's Playmate of the Year in 1964 and 1969. As a result, it's often called Playboy Pink or Playmate Pink. However, it seems that Ford never used this name officially, with records showing it was called Hot Pink, Passionate Pink, and Dusk Rose depending on year and hue. The latter, for instance, was slightly darker than Hot Pink.
Small details aside, the Mustang you're looking at is one of the very few that left the factory in Dusk Rose for the 1966 model year. With more than 600,000 units built that year, a record for the nameplate, the 1966 Mustang is anything but rare. However, it's believed that only a dozen cars or so were ordered in Dusk Rose.
And if we are to believe the owner of this barn-found 'Stang, it "may be the only one in existence with original paint." While it's nearly impossible to verify this claim, it's anything but far-fetched, especially for a 1966 version. And yes, the original pink paint is indeed a rare feat that's difficult to challenge.
So what's the story of this pink Mustang? Well, the seller says it was rescued from his Godfather's garage, where it's been sitting for at least 35 years. The car has been in the family since new and "drove great up until the final drive into the garage." Which probably happened sometime in the 1980s, but there's no specific year to run by.
The ad doesn't include a lot more info beyond that, but it appears to be legit. There are no signs that the car has been repainted, and it appears to be in solid condition. And the seller says it still has all of its original parts, which is downright amazing. Yes, it's dirty, and it has a bit of surface rust, but no holes to worry about.
And even though the paint has faded away over time, it will probably look much better after a thorough cleaning and a good polish. What's more, the black vinyl top is still in one piece, which is rare on cars that are more than 50 years old.
No info about the engine is provided, but the photos suggest this Mustang packs a 289-cubic-inch (4.7-liter) V8 of the Windsor variety. Most likely the two-barrel version, it came with 200 horsepower and 282 pound-feet (382 Nm) of torque when new. Far from impressive, but enough to enable comfortable highway cruising once it's up and running again.
Hopefully, "all original parts" means the 289 V8 is a numbers-matching unit, but that's something any interested buyer should verify before bidding on this pink pony car. Speaking of which, eBay seller "wor6386" is offering the Mustang for $15,000, but the auction has a reserved price. Considering that the "buy it now" option requires $60,000, the reserve likely exceeds $55,000.
