1950 MG TD Barn Find Gets Its First Wash in 34 Years, It Has an Emotional Story

Each barn find is different, and each tells a tale. In the case of this 1950 MG TD, the vehicle was acquired by someone after graduating from high school, in July 1970, and it was later named Maggie, after a Rod Stewart song, Maggie May.
In case that sparked your curiosity a bit, as it did mine, you should know that it was inspired by an older folk song from Liverpool, as Stewart explained decades later. Mind you, the owner of this 1950 MG TD probably named the car Maggie at least a year after acquiring it, as Rod Stewart's homonymous song was launched in 1971.
Like many other songs, Maggie May is about a woman, but some of the lyrics may apply to a vehicle. The song was allegedly inspired by personal experience, and it is Stewart's breakout hit, in case you were wondering where he started.
Now, coming back to the car, it has been sitting in the owner's barn since 1988, which means this barn find has been sitting for 34 years. Thanks to AMMO NYC and its founder, Larry Kosilla, that is about to change dramatically, and it will start with a wash. The best part of the story is that the teenager who originally bought it in 1970 is still alive today, and his son surprised him by picking up his car and having it detailed.
In case you had your 1950s MG specifications away from top-of-mind, as all normal people have, we will have you know it has an inline-four-cylinder motor with just 1,250 cubic centimeters of displacement. It was enough back then, and it only came with a four-speed transmission, which was almost luxurious at the time.
MG built nearly 30,000 TDs, but this example that was masterfully detailed by Kosilla is one of the earlier ones, as its papers note. Since it is a roadster without any side windows, the detailing process is a bit more complicated, but just watch and learn as Larry pulls it off.
