This First-Generation Mustang Barn Find Needs a Good Detective to Figure Out Its Roots

9 Apr 2022, 20:07 UTC ·
The Ford Mustang adventure started in 1964 when the American carmaker kicked off the production of the models we know today as 1964 1/2.
When the 1965 Mustang was ready only a few months later, Ford ended up rolling out a series of changes, including in terms of engines, as the company wanted to go for new six-cylinders and V8s for customers across the States.

This is why early Mustangs are among the most sought-after models out there, not only for those in the restoration business but also as far as collectors go.

And now, it’s time for a mysterious Mustang that looks compelling, but maybe not as compelling as its owner claims it could be.

Described as a barn find that’s been sitting for many years, this Mustang is listed on eBay by seller ctproperty as a 1964 model with a 260 (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood. At first glance, this makes perfect sense, as the 260 was exclusive to the 1964 1/2 Mustang, with Ford then dropping this V8 in the favor of 289 (4.7-liter) units on the 1965 model.

However, there are signs it could actually be a 1966 Mustang.

First of all, the grille doesn’t seem to be the one installed on the 1964 1/2 model, while the dashboard appears to come from a ’66 Mustang as well. It’s hard to figure out all details from the provided pics, but the engine could also be a 289 2-barrel, which could once again be a sign this barn find may be an MY 1966. The VIN code, which is incomplete, includes the typical numbers of a 1966 Mustang too.

Of course, there’s also a chance we’re looking at a 1964 1/2 Mustang that has already received a series of upgrades, which is totally possible given the car received some bodywork many years ago.

The vehicle is otherwise a solid restoration candidate, despite the obvious problems resulting from the many years of sitting. The seller has posted it on eBay without a reserve, and the top bid at the time of writing is a little over $2,000.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.

