1970 Plymouth 'Cuda Flaunts 426 HEMI Muscle, Four-Speed Manual With Pistol Grip Shifter

Previously twinned with the Valiant, the Plymouth Barracuda switched to the Challenger’s platform for the 1970 model year. Slightly shorter than its Dodge-badged sibling, the E-body muscle car is a blue-chip collectible nowadays as long as it features the right engine and transmission option.
I’m referring to the motorsport-derived 426 HEMI and the four-speed manual with a pistol grip-styled knob, much like chassis number BS23R0B146705 in the featured videos and photo gallery. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean title in the name of the seller’s LLC, this red-painted blast from the past boasts a high bid of merely $55,000 at the moment of writing.
First and foremost, let’s decode the vehicle identification number: B stands for Barracuda, S means special, 23 is Chrysler’s way of saying two-door hardtop coupe, the fifth digit indicates 7.0-liter V8 muscle, 0 is the 1970 model year, B is for the Hamtramck assembly plant, and the final six digits are the sequential number. One of 284 examples produced with the bad-boy engine and four-speed tranny, this fellow surely ticks all the right boxes.
Offered with a copy of the broadcast sheet, partial records, a trim-tag decode, and other documentation, the car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 2019. Overhauled in 2021 to the tune of $28k, the HEMI-powered ‘Cuda features a Shaker hood and hockey stick-inspired bodyside decals.
Refinished in Tor Red under previous ownership, the ultra-collectible Mopar machine is riding on Rallye 15-inch wheels featuring trim rings and Polyglas GT F60-15 rubber boots from Goodyear. Due to its HEMI engine, the car also flaunts a front sway bar as well as firm-ride shock absorbers.
Offered with just under 20,000 miles (32,187 kilometers) on the clock, although true mileage is unknown, this very tasteful coupe also features the A33 track Pak that includes a Dana 60 rear axle with 3.54:1 gearing and a limited-slip differential. Considering that a HEMI-engined manual ‘Cuda is the kind of car you dream of growing up, bidding is certain to get wild.
