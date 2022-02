1970 Plymouth 'Cuda Flaunts 426 HEMI Muscle, Four-Speed Manual With Pistol Grip Shifter

I’m referring to the motorsport-derived 426 HEMI and the four-speed manual with a pistol grip-styled knob, much like chassis number BS23R0B146705 in the featured videos and photo gallery. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean title in the name of the seller’s LLC, this red-painted blast from the past boasts a high bid of merely $55,000 at the moment of writing.First and foremost, let’s decode the vehicle identification number: B stands for Barracuda, S means special, 23 is Chrysler’s way of saying two-door hardtop coupe, the fifth digit indicates 7.0-liter V8 muscle, 0 is the 1970 model year, B is for the Hamtramck assembly plant, and the final six digits are the sequential number. One of 284 examples produced with the bad-boy engine and four-speed tranny, this fellow surely ticks all the right boxes.Offered with a copy of the broadcast sheet, partial records, a trim-tag decode, and other documentation, the car was reportedly acquired by the seller in 2019. Overhauled in 2021 to the tune of $28k, the HEMI-powered ‘Cuda features a Shaker hood and hockey stick-inspired bodyside decals.Refinished in Tor Red under previous ownership, the ultra-collectible Mopar machine is riding on Rallye 15-inch wheels featuring trim rings and Polyglas GT F60-15 rubber boots from Goodyear. Due to its HEMI engine , the car also flaunts a front sway bar as well as firm-ride shock absorbers.Offered with just under 20,000 miles (32,187 kilometers) on the clock, although true mileage is unknown, this very tasteful coupe also features the A33 track Pak that includes a Dana 60 rear axle with 3.54:1 gearing and a limited-slip differential. Considering that a HEMI-engined manual ‘Cuda is the kind of car you dream of growing up, bidding is certain to get wild.