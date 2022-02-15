Georgia Is Home to the Ultimate Mopar Stash, Including Rare Dodges and Plymouths

A small town nearly 100 miles (161 km) northeast of Atlanta, Georgia, Cleveland is mostly known as the birthplace of the Cabbage Patch Kids dolls collection. But it seems it's home to one of the largest collections of Mopar muscle cars in the U.S. too.
Documented by YouTube's "Dylan McCool," this massive hoard of classic muscle cars includes just about every iconic model produced by Mopar's Dodge and Plymouth divisions in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Yup, that includes Dodge Chargers and Challengers, as well as Plymouth Road Runners and Barracudas.
And don't let the huge number of derelict cars parked outside fool you, there are a few nicely restored examples stashed indoors too. And while most of these vehicles look like they belong in a junkyard, some of them boast hard-to-find specifications.
Whoever owns this place seems to be a big fan of the second-generation Dodge Charger. It's hard to keep track of all of them throughout the video, but there must be at least 30 of them, from all three model years (1968-1970).
Sure, some have been stripped off for parts, but check out the 1969 Charger with the red exterior and matching interior. That's a combo you won't see too often. But if Chargers aren't your thing, maybe you fancy a Dodge Challenger in Petty Blue. I haven't seen one in years.
Things are just as spectacular when it comes to Plymouths. The collection includes Road Runners from as early as 1968, as well as a few upscale GTX models. There's also a 1968 GTX Convertible, one of only 1,026 built that year.
A few Barracudas round out the Plymouth list, including a one with a Challenger front clip and one still wearing some of its original Moulin Rouge paint. Yup, that's Plymouth's equivalent to Dodge's Panther Pink. It's the manliest High Impact color out there and I'm not even kidding.
Things get even better inside the building, which houses a few cars in far better shape. For instance, there's a pristine 1970 Charger in white with a black top. It packs a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 and a pistol-grip shifter. A second Charger sports a black exterior and a really fetching white interior.
And based on the large number of Charger bodies that are being prepared for restoration in there, someone's going to roll out a few Concours-ready muscle cars soon.
But while this may be the larger Mopar hoard in Georgia as of this writing, the collection is getting thinner by the minute, as many of these cars are being listed for sale. Be sure to check out the video below to find out more about that.
