Ford CEO Jim Farley Auctions Himself Off to Charity, Will Have Lunch With You for a Price

Ford CEO Jim Farley will auction himself off to raise money for the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation. A lunch with Farley, two VIP passes for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, and other perks are up for grabs on Bring a Trailer.
There aren’t many petrolheads leading major car companies, but Ford CEO Jim Farley is sure one of them. He is obsessed with cars and races and had fared quite well in recent vintage racing events behind the wheel of his Shelby Cobra, 1966 Ford GT40, and 1978 Lola T298. Farley is no stranger to charity events, so combining his passion for racing with his charitable side was only natural.
Pope Francis Center recently auctioned off the chance to ride shotgun with Farley to raise the money to help the homeless in Detroit. Now, one lucky (and wealthy) person will get the opportunity to take their significant other to a trackside launch with the vintage racer and Ford executive during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion weekend on August 20. All they have to do is win the auction now live on Bring a Trailer.
It’s not just Farley’s charming presence under the hammer here but a whole behind-the-scene experience at the Monterey Car Week. This includes two VIP passes for Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, VIP parking on-site, driver’s lounge access for two people, and hot laps with a professional racecar driver. All the proceeds from this auction, including the BaT buyer’s fee, will benefit the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the access and experience at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
We’re unsure whether the hot laps will be in Farley’s cars. Still, Ford’s CEO will certainly attend the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion behind the wheel of his vintage racecars. The auction is now live on Bring a Trailer and will remain for the next six days. Five people have engaged in the bid, with the highest offer at $10,000 at the time of writing.
