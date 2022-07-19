2024 Toyota Tacoma Unofficially Flaunts Colorful New Generation TRD Pro Looks

Venerable yet so experienced that no one can even come close to its sales crown. That would be – in a nutshell – the delivery performance for the long-running N300 Toyota Tacoma across the U.S. market.
We are yet to see the impact of the all-new Ford Ranger on America’s mid-size pickup truck segment and until then, nothing can shake the ruling position of Japan’s mid-size workhorse asset. Not even the supply chain disruptions and not even the fact that Toyota’s Tacoma has been around as the N300 third generation since way back in the summer of 2015.
With age comes experience, they say, and the nameplate that was born for the model year 1995 as a compact pickup truck has continuously evolved over the years to the point of turning into a mid-size sales icon. Of course, said evolution will again run its natural course, and the rumor mill tips the fourth-generation 2024 Tacoma for a quick 2023 release.
That is still a long time before we get to see its official looks, so there should be no surprise that some people just couldn’t help but skip the queue and try to beat the waiting times. So, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have attempted to imagine the looks of the upcoming fourth-generation mid-size pickup truck king of America, complete with color palette options, as always.
Even better, while there is little information about the technical specifications and cabin looks, the news outlet speculated some additional details in those areas as well. Their prediction about Tacoma’s engine options and interior are solely based on the 2022 Tundra evolution – thus essentially making it a CGI little brother for both the cockpit view and the powertrain options.
Alas, we advise taking all of this with a pinch of salt – especially the highly enticing perspective of Toyota also giving it the 3.4-liter V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 unit under the reworked hood…
