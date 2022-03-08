Nitto Launches New All-Terrain Crossover and Compact SUV Tire, the Nomad Grappler

People often underestimate how important tires actually are, and not just for off-roading, but in general. A good set of tires can make a massive difference, whether you’re in need of more grip or simply want less rolling resistance and noise.
The absolute worst thing you can do is drive around with tires that don’t have a lot of tread left, and when it comes to wandering off the beaten path, grip is king.
Enter Nitto Tires, a manufacturer of off-road, street and SUV performance tires. Their latest product is called ‘Nomad Grappler’ and it’s aimed exclusively at crossovers and compact SUVs. It features a bold treat pattern that’s meant to provide drivers with both on-road comfort as well as off-road grip.
It’s also Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) rated, which means it meets the required performance criteria for dealing with severe snow situations. According to Nitto, this tire is also good when it comes to dry and wet surfaces.
Other highlights include the option of two different rugged sidewall designs, and it’s available in 25 sizes, ranging from 17 to 20-inches in diameter – meaning it can cover a wide range of applications.
“The Nomad Grappler is another testament to Nitto Tires’ commitment to producing high-performing tires in all segments,” said Alan Ngo, Nitto Tire USA’s senior manager of Product Innovation and Development. “We are proud to release the Nomad Grappler to provide CUV and small SUV owners with a safe and exciting tire that meets all the needs of the modern outdoor enthusiast and off-roader or CUV owner looking to distinguish themselves from the crowd.”
In case you’re wondering how often small SUV and crossover owners go off-roading, the answer is probably not very often, if ever. However, the tread pattern doesn’t appear to be too aggressive, so we can see the benefit of fitting this type of tire to something like a Subaru Outback or a Forester.
