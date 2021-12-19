Subaru Outback Gets Counterintuitively Lower, Looks Rad With CGI Chrome Delete

It certainly feels like it’s been a while since Subaru premiered the sixth-generation Outback crossover station wagon. Enough time for stuff to start breaking down. Or the rugged traits to digitally wear off.
Subaru sure took its sweet time before sending the sixth-generation (BT) Outback everywhere. Luckily, there’s a cool Subaru Global Platform tucked underneath that traditional crossover/station wagon design. An updated, modern interior was also part of the package.
But as they say, if something is not broken – why fix it? So, purists will rejoice about Subaru keeping the Outback legacy (pun intended) intact. Meanwhile, others might not be as happy with the rather bland looks of this imposing station wagon that is developed to go places. Perhaps, then, a few CGI alterations might be in order.
Russian virtual artist Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media) has a knack for Japanese off-roaders. So, it was to be expected to see a virtual Outback redesign sooner or later. Even though, frankly, Subaru’s Legacy-based derivative is not as tough or luxurious as a 2022 Lexus LX, for example. Nonetheless, that is not an issue here, as the Subie further loses some of its trail-ready prowess in favor of a street-oriented tune.
Interestingly, as the pixel master applies his traditional “Shadow Line” changes these seem to function as a great (albeit virtual) chrome delete tool. And we can even dare say that – overall – the Outback does not lose any of its rugged credentials. On the contrary, it looks even tougher now. That’s a bit unexpected, as these digital transformations usually beef up the street credentials, not the off-roading prowess.
Anyway, after most of the chromed (fake or not) bits and pieces return to black plastic roots, the virtually reworked Subaru Outback also gets a couple of new sets of aftermarket wheels. We dig the first version, if our own two cents are of importance, as it appears they bode well along with the lowered suspension tune. All in all, not bad at all for something that usually looks ready for hauling Christmas trees directly from the forest.
But as they say, if something is not broken – why fix it? So, purists will rejoice about Subaru keeping the Outback legacy (pun intended) intact. Meanwhile, others might not be as happy with the rather bland looks of this imposing station wagon that is developed to go places. Perhaps, then, a few CGI alterations might be in order.
Russian virtual artist Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media) has a knack for Japanese off-roaders. So, it was to be expected to see a virtual Outback redesign sooner or later. Even though, frankly, Subaru’s Legacy-based derivative is not as tough or luxurious as a 2022 Lexus LX, for example. Nonetheless, that is not an issue here, as the Subie further loses some of its trail-ready prowess in favor of a street-oriented tune.
Interestingly, as the pixel master applies his traditional “Shadow Line” changes these seem to function as a great (albeit virtual) chrome delete tool. And we can even dare say that – overall – the Outback does not lose any of its rugged credentials. On the contrary, it looks even tougher now. That’s a bit unexpected, as these digital transformations usually beef up the street credentials, not the off-roading prowess.
Anyway, after most of the chromed (fake or not) bits and pieces return to black plastic roots, the virtually reworked Subaru Outback also gets a couple of new sets of aftermarket wheels. We dig the first version, if our own two cents are of importance, as it appears they bode well along with the lowered suspension tune. All in all, not bad at all for something that usually looks ready for hauling Christmas trees directly from the forest.