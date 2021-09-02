2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness Joins Redesigned Lineup With Off-Road Upgrades

After the Legacy-based Outback, the Wilderness off-road makeover extends to the Forester for the 2022 model year. The compact utility vehicle in this configuration starts from $33,945 including the destination and delivery charge, which isn’t a lot more than the $33,000 Limited trim.
What exactly are you getting for your money? First of all, we should clear out the big elephant in the room. Just like the outgoing Forester and every other grade in the lineup, the Wilderness combines a continuously variable transmission with the 2.5-liter boxer free-breathing mill from the FB series.
The direct-injected motor develops 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) of torque, which is alright for a utility vehicle in this particular segment. Be that as it may, everyone was looking forward to the more potent 2.4-liter turbo boxer from the FA series in the Subaru Outback Wilderness.
Differences over the remainder of the range kick off with a half-inch increase of the ground clearance. The Forester Wilderness offers 9.2 inches from the ground to the floor due to longer springs and shock absorbers. Special tuning of the suspension also has to be mentioned, along with 17-inch alloy wheels combined with Yokohama Geolandar all-terrain rubber.
A full-sized tire is neatly stored under the trunk’s removable floor. The Wilderness further includes a ladder-type roof rack with a dynamic load capacity of 220 pounds (100 kilograms) and a maximum rating of 800 pounds (363 kilograms) when parked. On the visual front, you can’t miss the hexagonal front grille and larger wheel-arch cladding. The design of the fog lights, anti-glare decal on the hood, front skid plate, and water-resistant StarTex upholstery for the seats pretty much round off the list of upgrades.
To whom it may concern, the Japanese brand is much obliged to charge $1,850 for the only extra available for the Forester Wilderness. That money gets you 8.0-inch Subaru Starlink Multimedia Navigation touchscreen infotainment, Harman Kardon-branded premium audio, and a power trunk.
