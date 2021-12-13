Lowered 2022 Lexus LX Is a Gray-Haired CGI Master in Ninja “Shadow Line”

Some virtual artists like to make their taste known... from the Moon. Others dwell in the shadows, quite literally. Such as Russian pixel master Nikita Chuicko (aka kelsonik on social media).
When on duty, he is the CGI brush behind some of the cool transformations taking place on Kolesa. During his spare time, though, he takes his kelsonik persona equally seriously. And he’s just as subtle on most accounts.
As such, he’s got an interesting ongoing series where different models from various brands – all of them already present on the market – get a cool “Shadow Line” treatment, along with a slab of different modifications. The best part is that none of them is outrageous, and logic tells us that any aftermarket expert might be able to replicate them in the real world without too much hustle.
Quite logically, since Toyota is deeply loved in his home market, one of his main “Shadow Line” targets is the Japanese automaker’s popular series of models. In the past, we have seen the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 go for partial and all-out murdered-out treatments. Or the 2022 Lexus LX trying to hide its Ultra Luxury excess. As well as the 2022 Tundra adopt street tuning credentials, and even the Prado bid us an anti-chrome farewell.
Now, the CGI expert is having another go at the global luxury patriarch of the J300 family. Given that Lexus will sell its all-new LX 600 in America as well, it becomes even more relevant to fans of ultra-posh, Japanese high riding vehicles. Although, this time around, the LX won’t put on the dog as much as Lexus intended to.
Frankly, if my own two cents are allowed, I feel it’s for the better. The 2022 Lexus LX 600 Ultra Luxury is certainly a divisive SUV, and I don’t think it’s for the right reasons. On the other hand, sitting closer to the ground, with a fully blacked-out grille, and packing matching “Shadow Line” aftermarket wheels, things are turning to the positive side. If that’s enough, well that’s for everyone to decide on their own.
