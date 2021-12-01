5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X with Varis Bodykit Looks Both Fast and Furious

Unofficial Mitsubishi Lancer Evo XI Feels Timely for Ralliart Sub-Brand Return

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????.?? (@kolesaru) They are probably envious of Subaru’s continued success both in terms of run-of-the-mill sales and high-performance WRX and STI popularity. So, Mitsubishi gave enthusiasts major food for thought a few months ago. The company announced its desire to bring back the Ralliart branding, which was something to be applauded at the time.But the rumor mill knows very well that a Lancer Evolution return is probably out of the question. No matter what fans or even shareholders desire. After all, it appears the leadership fears they don’t have enough money to fulfill the rally-inspired high-performance dreams. On the other hand, it’s not like there’s no Lancer around anymore.Sure, its globally successful story ended with the demise of the company’s ninth iteration. But in areas such as Taiwan or mainland China the nameplate’s popularity has endured, along with a locally-produced tenth generation. So, it seems that all pieces of the puzzle are spread around. Somebody just needs to pick them and complete the Ralliart, Lancer, and Evolution jigsaw. At least virtually, if that’s not possible in the real world.So, here are the good folks over at Kolesa trying to make do with the announced Ralliart return and all Lancer Evo XI desires/rumors. As well as discard the current “nothing special” trials and tribulations of the sub-brand. Which, according to the publication , solely includes bland stickers and accessories for the Pajero Sportand Triton/L200 pickup truck.Instead, they go full head-on with an all-new generation Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (XI). And by the looks of it, probably even Subaru STI fans would agree that if this proposed unofficial version came to life it would serve as desirable competition. Right now, unfortunately, as tangible as it may feel even when compared to its real-world predecessor, it’s entirely wishful thinking.