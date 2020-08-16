4 Desperate Plea to Find 2007 Toyota Camry Goes Viral: I Got Drunk and Lost My Car

2 Red Bull’s “Boss” Yoovidhya and the Shocking Tale of the Ferrari FF Fatal Crash

1 Florida Vice Mayor Takes the Party on the Road in Her Tesla, Crashes

Mitsubishi Lancer Drowned in a Pool Is Here to Remind You to Not Drink and Drive

Don’t drink and drive. Drunk-driving remains the lead cause of fatal accidents on the road, but that’s not stopping some drivers from behaving recklessly and dangerously. Like this one. 4 photos



As they say, a photo is worth a thousand words.



“Yes this actually just happened,” reads the tweet accompanying the pics. “An impaired driver lost control in the 3500 block of S. Center Street and crashed through a backyard and into a swimming pool. No one was injured! Suspect arrested for DWI. #DontDrinkAndDrive”



The photos show the Lancer completely submerged in water, at the bottom of the pool. There is no immediately visible damage to the pool or the surrounding area, but the car went through a very low stone wall and a wooden fence to get there, so the people living at the property are looking at some repairs.



The car is most definitely a write-off after being submerged completely in the water, and staying there until rescue crews were able to fish it out.



Considering the speed it must’ve been traveling at, it’s a wonder that no one was out by the pool, or this could have had more serious consequences.



This isn’t the first time a drunk or otherwise careless driver puts their



Yes this actually just happened. An impaired driver lost control in the 3500 block of S. Center Street and crashed through a backyard and into a swimming pool. No one was injured! Suspect arrested for DWI. #DontDrinkAndDrive pic.twitter.com/QwuKNJETDw — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 13, 2020 It happened in Arlington, Texas this week, when a drunk driver jumped at the wheel of a red Mitsubishi Lancer and ended up in someone’s pool. Police posted photos from the scene of the crash on social media, in the hope that they may serve as reminder that drunk-driving is really dangerous.As they say, a photo is worth a thousand words.“Yes this actually just happened,” reads the tweet accompanying the pics. “An impaired driver lost control in the 3500 block of S. Center Street and crashed through a backyard and into a swimming pool. No one was injured! Suspect arrested for DWI. #DontDrinkAndDrive”The photos show the Lancer completely submerged in water, at the bottom of the pool. There is no immediately visible damage to the pool or the surrounding area, but the car went through a very low stone wall and a wooden fence to get there, so the people living at the property are looking at some repairs.The car is most definitely a write-off after being submerged completely in the water, and staying there until rescue crews were able to fish it out.Considering the speed it must’ve been traveling at, it’s a wonder that no one was out by the pool, or this could have had more serious consequences.This isn’t the first time a drunk or otherwise careless driver puts their ride into someone’s pool , but it definitely doesn’t top one Serbian glamour girl’s feat back in July 2019. Soraja Vucelic, your typical pouting beauty slash glamour model, was in Cannes shooting scenes for a video, when she drove her Lamborghini into a pool because she was wearing high heels. She, unlike this Lancer owner, didn’t bat an eyelash worrying about expenses and repairs.