All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Lancer Rendering Features a Completely Original Design

The car industry is a lot like the comic book industry, where you can have a run of multiple issues in which a popular character is killed off, only to be brought back 12 months later through some convoluted way. The point is, comic book characters don’t stay dead too long, and popular car nameplates, even though they can go years or even decades on the sidelines, can always be resurrected.
When Mitsubishi said that it would quit on the Lancer, we admit, it left a bitter taste. The carmaker decided in 2017 to focus on its crossover and SUV models and didn’t even plan for a successor, basically giving up on its sedan heritage. Sure, you can still order a 2021 Mirage G4 sedan, but that’s not exactly a critically acclaimed nameplate.
The Lancer, however, has been around since 1973, and when the plug was finally pulled globally, it was right towards the end of the seventh-generation model’s life cycle. Certain derivatives, including an eighth-generation Lancer (but not really) are still around, although they’re exclusive to Taiwan and China.
As luck would have it, there are plenty of talented people out there unwilling to give up on the Lancer, and thanks to one Enoch Gonzales, we invite you to admire this stunning and ultra-detailed take on the Japanese sedan.
This is a hypothetical 2023 Mitsubishi Lancer featuring a unique design. That’s pretty rare when you think about it. Most renders nowadays are based on existing designs, whereas this one is an original from the ground up. Even the grille is completely different from what you’d find on, say, the all-new 2022 Outlander, but it’s better if we let Mr. Gonzales explain how this Lancer came to be.
“At the front, it carries my own interpretation of Mitsubishi's dynamic shield design language. The chrome accents continue through the headlight clusters as LED DRLs. The grille pattern is inspired by an industrial shredder, featuring alternating vertical pillars that form a concave silhouette when viewed from the side," the independent designer says. "Around the sides are sharp, indented character lines that emphasize the car's broader shoulders. The rear also features a concave shape which is similar to my previous Lancer. At the back are taillights connected by a horizontal light module that gives the car a wider appearance.”
The “previous Lancer” he’s talking about is an older design he did back in 2016, and you can check it out here. As for the overall dimensions of this 2023 Lancer render, he based them on those of the current Nissan Sentra.
