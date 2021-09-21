This Imported Mitsubishi Lancer Evo II is a Classic Americans Could Never Buy, Until Now

Officially at least, American drivers weren’t introduced to the wonderful world of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution until the eighth generation hit the market in the early 2000s. Before then, only Asian and European countries had the privilege of driving these iconic JDM rides of the 1990s. As we know, though, import laws can only keep a good car out for so long.



Americans of all shapes and sizes, feast your eyes on this 1994 Mitsubishi Evo II for sale via a private seller in Miami, Florida. It's a car no American was ever meant to drive, and it was developed to compete in the World Rally Championship.



But as everyone knows, when an American really wants something, they’ll do anything to have it, even if it means waiting 25 long years for it to qualify as a classic.



Sporting a turbocharged 2.0-liter 4G63 inline-four factory rated at 252 horsepower and 228 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque, this Evo II has more than enough power to carry its surprisingly lightweight 2,600 pounds (1,180 KG) body from zero to 60 in 4.7 seconds.



Not super fast sounding by modern standards, but absolutely ludicrous for a mid-90s four-door sedan.

With approximately 150k kilometers (~93k miles) shown on the mechanical odometer, the car isn’t a spring chicken. But for a performance car with that many miles on the clock, the interior and exterior are in fantastic shape, with only a little bit of deterioration in the clear coat of the paint.



There’s mild wear and tear in the interior as well, but nothing that’d be off-putting for a prospective buyer. The iconic O.Z. lightweight powder-coated wheels are in fantastic condition, which makes up for the occasional scratch or ding in our eyes, at least.