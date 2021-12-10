CGI Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Prepares to Say Farewell With Bold Anti-Chrome Jib

Mars Shield Volcano Summit Comes With Pear-Shaped Crater, a Sign the Volcano Is Dead

Over the past year or so, Toyota has been diligently taking care of its full-size off-road assets. First came the 300-series Land Cruiser, followed by the third iteration Tundra pickup and the global Lexus LX powerhouse. 7 photos



And it usually dwells across many markets. Except for places such as North America, certain South American and Southeast Asia, South Korea, or India. Naturally, that means it has a lot of fans, most of them probably eagerly waiting for Toyota to make the next logical move and also present an all-new generation,



Before that happens, though, the current iteration remains a darling of both the real and virtual worlds. Case in point. Nikita Chuicko, the pixel master behind kelsonik on social media, seemingly has a soft spot for the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as well. He recently imagined the possible looks of the next iteration. Which, by the way,



One that doesn’t stray away from the real Toyota, as per the CGI expert’s tradition to just subtly tamper with the looks of the vehicle to give it a more street-wise appearance. The road-/club-worthy tune doesn’t take into account if we are dealing with a passenger car, SUV ,



This Prado is of course labeled as an integral part of it, giving us a digital example of what is still possible with a Land Cruiser. Even if the SUV has been growing a little long in the tooth as of late. So, the usual suspects are all here: black grille, Shadow Line appearance, a subtly lowered suspension setup, anti-chrome looks, as well as a neat set of aftermarket wheels.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by CAR DESIGN | RENDERINGS (@kelsonik)